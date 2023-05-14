6-year-old attacked by coyote at Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park

Send this page to someone via email

A 6-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, Saturday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened around 10:15 at the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer lake Park.

The child was bitten by the coyote, which lingered in the area until it was chased off by the parents.

The girl was taken to hospital.

Four conservation officers responded to the call, but no coyote was found.

“Conservation officers are monitoring coyote activity,” staff said on Twitter. “We cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted.”

The BCCOS is working alongside the City of Burnaby to further educate the public, as well as upping signage and patrols in the area.