Environment

6-year-old attacked by coyote at Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 7:09 pm
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
A 6-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, Saturday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened around 10:15 at the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer lake Park.

The child was bitten by the coyote, which lingered in the area until it was chased off by the parents.

The girl was taken to hospital.

Toddler attacked by coyote in Port Coquitlam park

Four conservation officers responded to the call, but no coyote was found.

“Conservation officers are monitoring coyote activity,” staff said on Twitter. “We cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted.”

The BCCOS is working alongside the City of Burnaby to further educate the public, as well as upping signage and patrols in the area.

Vancouver Park Board offers safety tips during coyote denning season
