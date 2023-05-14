Recipe: Mother’s Day seafood linguine

Brayden Bailey, Old Spaghetti Factory’s director of kitchen operations, walks us through a simple but special plate of pasta perfect for mothers.
Seafood Linguine
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 5 prawns
- 5 scallops
- 5 mussels
- 5 clams
- ½ tbsp fresh garlic
- 6 oz tomato sauce
- 9 oz linguine noodles
- 1 basil leaf Chiffonade
- 1 lemon wedge
Preparation
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil
- Add linguine noodles and follow instructions for desired doneness, stirring frequently
- While the past is cooking heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat
- Add seafood, garlic and saute until seafood is almost cooked
- Add tomato sauce and bring to a simmer
- Transfer cooked linguine to the saucepan and carefully toss the noodles with the sauce
- To serve, place the pasta on a plate and garnish with fresh basil and a lemon wedge
Trending Now
More on Canada
- As wildfires upend Alberta election campaign, here’s where the race stands
- Here’s how Canada locked down Volkswagen’s first overseas EV battery plant
- Lack of ‘national security culture’ in Ottawa to blame for missed intel: ex-officials
- 4 federal byelections set for June in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba
Comments