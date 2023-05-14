SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Recipe: Mother’s Day seafood linguine

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 4:32 pm
Cooking Together: Mother’s Day seafood linguine
Brayden Bailey, Director of Kitchen Operations for the Old Spaghetti Factory, walks us through a simple but special plate of pasta perfect for mothers.
Brayden Bailey, Old Spaghetti Factory’s director of kitchen operations, walks us through a simple but special plate of pasta perfect for mothers.

Seafood Linguine

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 5 prawns
  • 5 scallops
  • 5 mussels
  • 5 clams
  • ½ tbsp fresh garlic
  • 6 oz tomato sauce
  • 9 oz linguine noodles
  • 1 basil leaf Chiffonade
  • 1 lemon wedge

Preparation

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil
  • Add linguine noodles and follow instructions for desired doneness, stirring frequently
  • While the past is cooking heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat
  • Add seafood, garlic and saute until seafood is almost cooked
  • Add tomato sauce and bring to a simmer
  • Transfer cooked linguine to the saucepan and carefully toss the noodles with the sauce
  • To serve, place the pasta on a plate and garnish with fresh basil and a lemon wedge
