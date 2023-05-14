Caledon, Ont. crash kills 2 as motorcycles and pickup truck collide on Hwy 9

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating a fatal, multi-vehicle collision Thursday that killed two people.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday along Highway 9, with Ontario Provincial Police Caledon detachment officers among the first responders.
The collision involved three vehicles. Police said a pickup truck and two motorcycles collided, killing a 51-year-old driver and fatally injuring a 52-year-old, who later died in hospital after being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The two drivers who died were from the Ontario towns of Sherburne and Orangeville.
Highway 9 between Mount Wolfe Road and the Caledon and King Townline was closed for several hours after the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
