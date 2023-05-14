Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Caledon, Ont. crash kills 2 as motorcycles and pickup truck collide on Hwy 9

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 3:09 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating a fatal, multi-vehicle collision Thursday that killed two people.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday along Highway 9, with Ontario Provincial Police Caledon detachment officers among the first responders.

The collision involved three vehicles. Police said a pickup truck and two motorcycles collided, killing a 51-year-old driver and fatally injuring a 52-year-old, who later died in hospital after being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The two drivers who died were from the Ontario towns of Sherburne and Orangeville.

Trending Now

Highway 9 between Mount Wolfe Road and the Caledon and King Townline was closed for several hours after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CollisionCaledonPeel ParamedicsHighway 9Caledon crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers