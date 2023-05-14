Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after break in, stabbing on Keewatin Street: Winnipeg police

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 3:22 pm
A shoulder badge for the Winnipeg Police Service View image in full screen
An early morning break-in and stabbing on May 13 has sent a 63-year-old man to hospital. A teen suspect faces numerous offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old faces numerous charges after police say he stabbed a 63-year-old man during a break-in Saturday.

Winnipeg police said the stabbing in the 100 block of Keewatin Street was reported around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds in his upper body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers with the canine unit found the teen suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. He was found to have a small amount of meth and a sharp weapon.

Police learned the teen had gained access to the residence through a window. They allege he stabbed the victim in an unprovoked manner and then fled the residence.

Trending Now

Police believe the incident was random.

Story continues below advertisement

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces five charges, including aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon. He was released on an undertaking and appearance notice.

 

More on Crime
Winnipeg policeStabbingMethBreak InWPSYouth Crimekeewatin
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers