Teen charged after break in, stabbing on Keewatin Street: Winnipeg police

A 17-year-old faces numerous charges after police say he stabbed a 63-year-old man during a break-in Saturday.

Winnipeg police said the stabbing in the 100 block of Keewatin Street was reported around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds in his upper body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers with the canine unit found the teen suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. He was found to have a small amount of meth and a sharp weapon.

Police learned the teen had gained access to the residence through a window. They allege he stabbed the victim in an unprovoked manner and then fled the residence.

Police believe the incident was random.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces five charges, including aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon. He was released on an undertaking and appearance notice.