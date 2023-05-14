Menu

Canada

Residents safe after house fire in Regina’s Fairways West neighbourhood

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 1:49 pm
regina house fire View image in full screen
A house fire in northwest Regina led to a heavy response from Regina Fire and Protective Services Saturday night. Courtesy of Regina Fire Department
Members of the Regina Fire Department and the Regina Police were at the scene of a house fire in the northwest corner of the city Saturday night.

The fire at the home in the 200 block of Foxtail Street in Regina’s Fairways West neighbourhood was reported at around 9 p.m., according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

Regina Fire said crews found heavy smoke and fire.

All residents inside the home were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

RCMPPoliceFireRegina NewsRegina PoliceFire DepartmentRegina FireFoxtail Street Fire
