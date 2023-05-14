Residents safe after house fire in Regina’s Fairways West neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Fire Department and the Regina Police were at the scene of a house fire in the northwest corner of the city Saturday night.

The fire at the home in the 200 block of Foxtail Street in Regina’s Fairways West neighbourhood was reported at around 9 p.m., according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

Regina Fire said crews found heavy smoke and fire.

All residents inside the home were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Crews on scene of a house fire on the 200 Block of Foxtail St. Heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival. Crews working to get fire under control. Occupants evacuated safely. Fire will be under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/G2vJ12TGIO — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 14, 2023