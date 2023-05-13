70-year-old man rushed to hospital after collision in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a collision in Etobicoke, according to Toronto police.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Stephen Drive and Berry Road, north of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at 2:18 p.m. after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Police said officers assisted paramedics with rushing a victim to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was brought to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

COLLISION:

Berry Rd & Stephen Dr @TPS22Div

2:18 pm

-cyclist struck by vehicle

-police o/s

-paramedics o/s

-70 year old man to hospital with serious injuries

-officers to assist w/emergency run

-roads closed in the area

#1073269

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2023