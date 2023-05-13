Menu

Canada

70-year-old man rushed to hospital after collision in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 4:12 pm
The scene of a collision involving a cyclist at Stephen Drive and Berry Road in Etobicoke Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision involving a cyclist at Stephen Drive and Berry Road in Etobicoke Saturday. Tyler Thornley / Global News
A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a collision in Etobicoke, according to Toronto police.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Stephen Drive and Berry Road, north of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at 2:18 p.m. after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Police said officers assisted paramedics with rushing a victim to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was brought to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

