70-year-old man rushed to hospital after collision in Etobicoke

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after a collision in Etobicoke, according to Toronto police.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Stephen Drive and Berry Road, north of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at 2:18 p.m. after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Police said officers assisted paramedics with rushing a victim to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was brought to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
More on Toronto
- Man charged after allegedly using snake to attack victim on Toronto street
- Police identify man fatally injured in stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square
- At least 2 dead, 7 injured after multiple overnight crashes in GTA
- Windsor mayor calls out Ottawa after Stellantis accuses feds of failing on plant deal
More on Canada
- Stay or go? Why families of trans kids face an uncertain future in Tennessee
- Right to Repair: What’s the future of the automotive aftermarket?
- Windsor mayor calls out Ottawa after Stellantis accuses feds of failing on plant deal
- WestJet pilots could strike next week; imminent walkout would be ‘premature’
Comments