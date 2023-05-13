B.C. residents warned of ‘extremely hot’ weekend weather

Send this page to someone via email

The vast majority of B.C. is under a special weather statement for “unseasonably hot weather,” according to Environment Canada.

“People should expect to feel like a very hot day in late July. So, it’s very anomalous, it’s going to feel extremely hot,” Armel Castellan, Environment Canada meteorologist, told Global News.

The statement issued at 5:22 a.m. Saturday warns British Columbians that the risk of heat-related illnesses will rise dramatically.

Castellan said the heat will pose risks to people who are elderly, pregnant, marginally housed or living with medical conditions.

1:17 Special statement issued for B.C. heat wave

Daytime highs are expected to be around 10 to 15 degrees higher than seasonal averages, weather experts say.

Story continues below advertisement

On the coast, temperatures are expected to reach into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

In the Interior, daytime highs are forecast to be in the low to mid-30s while overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

“Unseasonably hot weather will persist over coastal areas and the Interior through early next week,” Environment Canada staff said in the alert.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the Heat Dome of late June 2021.”

The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

1:41 B.C. braces for weekend heat wave

A Fraser Health official said people need to have a heat plan in place to keep cool, especially in homes that do not have air conditioning.

Story continues below advertisement

”The number one thing is to have a plan as to how you’ll stay cool in your home, and if you can’t stay cool in your home, have a plan for where else you can go,” said Dr. Emily Newhouse.

“That’s the most important. We know that for highly susceptible people, once it gets over 26 degrees in your home that starts to put more stress on your body, when it gets above 31 degrees that can be really dangerous.”

Information for cooling centres can be found online at local health authority websites, and/or municipal government webpages.

Flooding concerns remain high as the rising temperatures are expected to increase melting of the snowpack.

The River Forecast Centre has updated flood warning and advisory notifications specifically for the Interior through to next week due to rapid snowmelt.

According to the centre, the biggest areas of concern will be the Fraser River from Prince George through the Fraser Canyon, Cariboo Mountains, North Thompson, South Thompson, Shuswap, Similkameen, Kootenay and Skeena regions.

People should avoid river banks due to the risk of them being unstable.

— with files from Amy Judd