Police identify man fatally injured in stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

Police have identified the man who was fatally injured in a stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square in the middle of the afternoon on Friday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area at around 1:49 p.m. May 12.

Police said there was an altercation between two men and one of the men, identified as 40-year-old Toronto resident Richard Sasaki, was stabbed.

View image in full screen Richard Sasaki, 40, was killed on Friday. Handout / Toronto Police

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled on foot. The suspect may have been in the area “for some time” prior to the stabbing, police added, and possibly interacted with other individuals.

He was described as being in his late 20s, five-foot-10 with long black hair, black facial hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.