Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify man fatally injured in stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 2:30 pm
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Toronto on Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Toronto on Friday. Global News / Marc Cormier
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified the man who was fatally injured in a stabbing near Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square in the middle of the afternoon on Friday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area at around 1:49 p.m. May 12.

Police said there was an altercation between two men and one of the men, identified as 40-year-old Toronto resident Richard Sasaki, was stabbed.

Richard Sasaki, 40, was killed on Friday. View image in full screen
Richard Sasaki, 40, was killed on Friday. Handout / Toronto Police

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect fled on foot. The suspect may have been in the area “for some time” prior to the stabbing, police added, and possibly interacted with other individuals.

He was described as being in his late 20s, five-foot-10 with long black hair, black facial hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Stabbingdowntown torontoYonge-Dundas SquareRichard SasakiStabbing near Yonge-Dundas SquareVictoria and DundasVictoria and Dundas stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers