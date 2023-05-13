Slain Ontario police officer’s funeral set for Thursday at Ottawa hockey arena

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for an officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario is set for next week.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sgt. Eric Mueller will have a police funeral at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

Mueller died in hospital following the early Thursday shooting at a home in Bourget, Ont.

The 42-year-old father of two and two other officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a home around 2 a.m.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has said the officers were ambushed and a 39-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge and two charges of attempted murder.

A police procession is set to escort Mueller’s body on Saturday from the Ottawa Hospital to a funeral home in Rockland, Ont.