Crime

Slain Ontario police officer’s funeral set for Thursday at Ottawa hockey arena

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2023 1:16 pm
The funeral for an officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario is set for next week.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sgt. Eric Mueller will have a police funeral at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

Mueller died in hospital following the early Thursday shooting at a home in Bourget, Ont.

The 42-year-old father of two and two other officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a home around 2 a.m.

Trending Now

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has said the officers were ambushed and a 39-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge and two charges of attempted murder.

A police procession is set to escort Mueller’s body on Saturday from the Ottawa Hospital to a funeral home in Rockland, Ont.

