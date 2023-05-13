At least 2 dead, 7 injured after multiple overnight crashes in GTA

Send this page to someone via email

At least two people died and seven others were injured in multiple crashes in the Greater Toronto Area overnight.

The first incident happened in Mississauga on Highway 403 westbound approaching Eglinton Avenue.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. Friday.

He said there was a two-vehicle rollover crash that resulted in a driver being ejected. That individual was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle also went to hospital, but suffered “relatively minor” injuries, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said alcohol and speed are being looked at as possible factors in the crash.

Then at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Highway 407 eastbound ramp to southbound Highway 404.

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt said the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Brampton man, lost control, struck a sign and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At around 3:05 a.m., Durham Regional Police officers responded to a head-on collision on Island Road in Scugog, Ont.

View image in full screen The scene of the crash on Island Road in Scugog, Ont. Colin Williamson / Global News

A 47-year-old woman died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in critical condition, Durham police said.

A male passenger was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP also tweeted about a two-vehicle rollover crash that happened on Highway 404 southbound around Steeles Avenue.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 24-year-old male “novice driver” has been charged with an impaired driving offence in that incident.