Motorcyclist dead after losing control, crashing into sign on Hwy 407 ramp: police

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died overnight after he lost control and crashed into a sign on a Highway 407 ramp, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews responded to the collision at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Schmidt said a motorcyclist had lost control on the Highway 407 eastbound ramp to southbound Highway 404, crashed into a sign and suffered serious injuries.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene and transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Schmidt said, adding that he was a Brampton resident.
The ramp was shut down overnight but reopened at around 9 a.m.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
