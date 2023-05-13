Menu

Headline link
Canada

Woman dead, 2 others injured after head-on crash in Scugog, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 11:34 am
Police respond to fatal head-on collision in Scugog, Ont.
A 47-year-old woman is dead and two other people are injured after a head-on crash in Scugog, Ont., overnight, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the crash on Island Road, north of Demara Road, at around 3:05 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a Nissan SUV was heading south on Island Road when a four-door Hyundai, travelling north, crossed over the line and collided with the SUV.

The woman who was driving the Nissan died at the scene, while a male passenger from that vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

