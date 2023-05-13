Driver ejected in crash on Hwy 403 in Mississauga, alcohol and speed possible factors: OPP

See more sharing options

Police are looking at alcohol and speed as possible factors in a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga late Friday that resulted in a driver being ejected from a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. on Highway 403 westbound approaching Eglinton Avenue.

Schmidt said there was a two-vehicle rollover crash that resulted in a driver being ejected.

That individual was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle also went to hospital, but suffered “relatively minor” injuries, Schmidt said.

“The investigation is still ongoing by the Mississauga OPP,” he said. “We are looking into all factors — alcohol and speed — as factors in this collision.”

Schmidt asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the Mississauga detachment of the OPP.

Closures were in place for around six hours as officers investigated, but lifted at around 6 a.m. Saturday.