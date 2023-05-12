Police search for missing 14-year-old last seen in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Surrey on Thursday.

Paige Ritco-Rondeau was spotted around 10 a.m. on 94A Avenue near the Surrey Memorial Hospital. Police believe she is still in the Surrey area.

“Police are concerned for Paige’s safety and want to locate her to check her well-being,” Delta police said in a Friday news release.

Paige was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt and black tights, and carrying a dark backpack. She is described as five-feet two-inches tall, and 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8247, to remain anonymous.