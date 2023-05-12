Kamloops lawyer charged with murder in death of TRU instructor

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops, B.C., lawyer has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a popular Thompson Rivers University computer science instructor last year.

Mohd Abdullah, 60, was found dead in a white rental van on Monterey Place on March 17, 2022. He had last been seen on March 11, and was reported missing several days later when he didn’t show up for work.

View image in full screen Kamloops RCMP

Investigators quickly deemed the death suspicious, and about a week later Rogelio ‘Butch’ Bagabuyo, 55, was charged with indignity to a body for allegedly placing human remains in a plastic bin in relation to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Bagabuyo was released on bail, and neighbours told Global News they saw a heavy police presence at a Kamloops home he owned.

0:30 Kamloops death of university lecturer now a homicide investigation

Kamloops RCMP said Bagabuyo was re-arrested on Friday and has now been charged with first-degree murder in Abdullah’s death.

“Earlier today, Mr. Bagabuyo was located in Kamloops where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident,” Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit Sgt. Nestor Baird said in a media release.

“The investigation will now continue to progress through the court process, and no further information will be available for release.”

Police have not released any information about how Abdullah died, or what the motive may have been in his killing.