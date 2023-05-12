Menu

Crime

Kamloops lawyer charged with murder in death of TRU instructor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 7:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Kamloops, B.C. lawyer released on bail in connection with homicide investigation'
Kamloops, B.C. lawyer released on bail in connection with homicide investigation
WATCH: A Kamloops lawyer charged in connection with an investigation into the homicide of a TRU professor has been released on bail. Kristen Robinson has more on what we know and don't know about a bizarre murder mystery gripping the B.C. Interior – Mar 26, 2022
A Kamloops, B.C.,  lawyer has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a popular Thompson Rivers University computer science instructor last year.

Mohd Abdullah, 60, was found dead in a white rental van on Monterey Place on March 17, 2022. He had last been seen on March 11, and was reported missing several days later when he didn’t show up for work.

Kamloops lawyer charged with murder in death of TRU instructor - image View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP

Investigators quickly deemed the death suspicious, and about a week later Rogelio ‘Butch’ Bagabuyo, 55, was charged with indignity to a body for allegedly placing human remains in a plastic bin in relation to the case.

At the time, Bagabuyo was released on bail, and neighbours told Global News they saw a heavy police presence at a Kamloops home he owned.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops death of university lecturer now a homicide investigation'
Kamloops death of university lecturer now a homicide investigation

Kamloops RCMP said Bagabuyo was re-arrested on Friday and has now been charged with first-degree murder in Abdullah’s death.

“Earlier today, Mr. Bagabuyo was located in Kamloops where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident,” Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit Sgt. Nestor Baird said in a media release.

“The investigation will now continue to progress through the court process, and no further information will be available for release.”

Police have not released any information about how Abdullah died, or what the motive may have been in his killing.

KamloopsKamloops homicideKamloops murderMohd AbdullahRogelio Butch BagabuyoRogelio Bagabuyo
