Toronto police charge man in relation to July 2022 home invasion, 2 still outstanding

Almost nine months after a violent and armed home invasion, Toronto police say they’re still searching for two suspects.

Police said the robbery was reported around Nelson Street and Cedar Brae Boulevard on July 18, 2022. Investigators believe three men with handguns forced their way into a home in the area.

The men reportedly assaulted four women inside the home, pointing guns at them. A man was also assaulted, police said.

“The armed men continually made demands for cash and other items,” police said.

It is alleged they took the victims’ phones and fled the scene. Those inside the home were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 10, police said investigators realized one of the three men they were looking for was already “in custody on another matter.”

Officers went to the correctional facility he was housed in and arrested him in relation to the July home invasion.

Stephan Ranleigh Neil Salmon, 25, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, three counts of forcible confinement and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The two other suspects remain at large, police said. They are considered armed and dangerous.