Calgary police lay more charges on man accused of drugging, assaulting sex workers

Calgary police have laid additional charges in an investigation into the kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of Calgary sex workers.

Police said last month three sex workers alleged they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to a rural property, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

The incidents happened in 2021 and 2022, police said.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, is already facing 16 charges, which also include sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

On Friday, the Calgary police laid two additional counts of sexual assault and two additional counts of administering a noxious substance, bringing the total to 20 charges involving five different victims.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to report it to their local police station.

“Historically, crimes committed against women working in the sex trade are underreported and we know that not all victims will feel comfortable reporting to police. Anyone who is the victim of sexual assault can also reach out directly to additional resources that are available including through Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse, 211 Alberta, the Alberta One-Line for Sexual Violence and Her Victory,” the CPS said in its Friday news release.

Anyone with information about this case can contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.