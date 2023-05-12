Duncan, B.C. incident prompts investigation by police watchdog

See more sharing options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirms it has been contacted about an incident in Duncan on Friday morning.

The office investigates police-involved incidents of death or serious harm involving police.

RCMP in Duncan, which is north of Victoria on Vancouver Island, has not yet released any information on what has happened.

In March, the investigations team was also deployed to Duncan after officers shot a man who allegedly crashed into police vehicles with a piece of industrial equipment.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed it was reviewing the case, including reports “that there was contact between the loader and police vehicles.

