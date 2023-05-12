Menu

Comments

Canada

Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal crash on Hwy 22

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:04 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Turner Valley RCMP have released details surrounding a fatal crash that closed a potion of Highway 22 Thursday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
An 18-year-old man from Eden Valley First Nation, Alta., has died following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Turner Valley RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 22, between 498 Avenue and Highway 541 on May 11 at around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, it was a head-on collision between an SUV and a passenger car. One vehicle rolled and then a third vehicle, a pickup truck, was involved in a secondary collision with one of the initial vehicles.

Police say one person died at the scene and another was transported to a Calgary hospital by STARS.

Members of the RCMP collision reconstructionist team attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

