Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal crash on Hwy 22

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old man from Eden Valley First Nation, Alta., has died following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Turner Valley RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 22, between 498 Avenue and Highway 541 on May 11 at around 7:45 p.m.

Update: Hwy22 north of Longview – remains closed due to MVC. Use alt. route. (1:48am) #ABRoads https://t.co/jz8MVqdqPq — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, it was a head-on collision between an SUV and a passenger car. One vehicle rolled and then a third vehicle, a pickup truck, was involved in a secondary collision with one of the initial vehicles.

Police say one person died at the scene and another was transported to a Calgary hospital by STARS.

Members of the RCMP collision reconstructionist team attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.