Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal crash on Hwy 22

An 18-year-old man from Eden Valley First Nation, Alta., has died following a multiple-vehicle collision.
Turner Valley RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 22, between 498 Avenue and Highway 541 on May 11 at around 7:45 p.m.
According to police, it was a head-on collision between an SUV and a passenger car. One vehicle rolled and then a third vehicle, a pickup truck, was involved in a secondary collision with one of the initial vehicles.
Police say one person died at the scene and another was transported to a Calgary hospital by STARS.
Members of the RCMP collision reconstructionist team attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
