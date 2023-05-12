Menu

Canada

Tech stocks weigh on S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 11:45 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were also lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.69 points at 20,395.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.85 points at 33,228.66. The S&P 500 index was down 11.05 points at 4,119.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.14 points at 12,283.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.89 cents US compared with 74.20 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up 20 cents at US$71.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.80 at US$2,015.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.73 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

