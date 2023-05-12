Menu

Canada

Guelph police hosting open house event for the community

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 1:41 pm
Guelph police
Guelph police are inviting the public to an open house community event this weekend.

Saturday’s event is free and will give people a chance to talk to officers.

People will also get a chance to check out the police vehicles and get their faces painted, along with seeing multiple demonstrations, including the police’s K-9, dispatch and identification units.

Police vehicles will be on display and snacks and refreshments will be available as well.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon at police headquarters at 15 Wyndham St.

 

