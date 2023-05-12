Guelph police hosting open house event for the community

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are inviting the public to an open house community event this weekend.

Saturday’s event is free and will give people a chance to talk to officers.

People will also get a chance to check out the police vehicles and get their faces painted, along with seeing multiple demonstrations, including the police’s K-9, dispatch and identification units.

Police vehicles will be on display and snacks and refreshments will be available as well.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon at police headquarters at 15 Wyndham St.