Owner gives chase with axe after rifle fired in violent home invasion: Halifax police

Two people are facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — following an alleged home invasion, shooting, police chase and subsequent vehicle collision.

Halifax RCMP said they were called Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. to a home on Lifestyles Lane in Upper Hammonds Plains. Police say a man and a woman had “forced their way into a residence.”

“The man then discharged a rifle in the direction of a man inside the home, who was known to them. The occupant of the residence, a 28-year-old, suffered minor injuries,” RCMP noted.

The victim from the home “armed himself with an axe and gave chase.” The suspects then, according to RCMP, fled in a grey Honda Civic.

RCMP said their officers found the Civic in Lower Sackville and tried to stop it. The pursuit led officers onto Highway 101.

“At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Honda Civic collided with a Ford Focus at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Wentworth Rd. in Sweets Corner,” RCMP said.

“The two occupants of the Honda, a 25-year-old Windsor Junction Man and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested safely.”

The 80-year-old driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, according to RCMP, and was assessed by EHS.

“With the assistance from an RCMP police dog service team, the firearm discarded from the Honda during the pursuit was recovered along Hwy 101,” RCMP added.

The man and woman charged after facing a slew of charges, including attempt to commit murder.