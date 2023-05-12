Menu

Crime

Owner gives chase with axe after rifle fired in violent home invasion: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: May 11'
Global News at 6 Halifax: May 11
Global News at 6 Halifax from May 11, 2023.
Two people are facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — following an alleged home invasion, shooting, police chase and subsequent vehicle collision.

Halifax RCMP said they were called Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. to a home on Lifestyles Lane in Upper Hammonds Plains. Police say a man and a woman had “forced their way into a residence.”

“The man then discharged a rifle in the direction of a man inside the home, who was known to them. The occupant of the residence, a 28-year-old, suffered minor injuries,” RCMP noted.

The victim from the home “armed himself with an axe and gave chase.” The suspects then, according to RCMP, fled in a grey Honda Civic.

RCMP said their officers found the Civic in Lower Sackville and tried to stop it. The pursuit led officers onto Highway 101.

“At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Honda Civic collided with a Ford Focus at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Wentworth Rd. in Sweets Corner,” RCMP said.

Trending Now

“The two occupants of the Honda, a 25-year-old Windsor Junction Man and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested safely.”

The 80-year-old driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, according to RCMP, and was assessed by EHS.

“With the assistance from an RCMP police dog service team, the firearm discarded from the Honda during the pursuit was recovered along Hwy 101,” RCMP added.

The man and woman charged after facing a slew of charges, including attempt to commit murder.

CrimeAttempted MurderHalifax crimeNS RCMPNova Scotia CrimeNS crimeUpper Hammonds Plainsattempt to commit murder
