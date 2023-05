See more sharing options

A 43-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Austin.

It happened Wednesday morning at around 9:45 a.m., when the woman who was travelling south on Road 64 West, hit a vehicle going east on Highway 1.

She was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, has non life-threatening injuries.