Switching sides: Former NDP MLA joins BC United party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 6:33 pm
Harry Lali, seen here during a campaign stop in Merritt, B.C., in May 2017, has joined the BC United party. Lali was a cabinet minister with the NDP in the 1990s. View image in full screen
Harry Lali, seen here during a campaign stop in Merritt, B.C., in May 2017, has joined the BC United party. Lali was a cabinet minister with the NDP in the 1990s. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A former New Democrat cabinet minister says he is joining the BC United party, saying his former party no longer champions rural British Columbia.

Harry Lali, who was the NDP’s transportation and highways minister in the late 1990s, said in a statement that the New Democrats are now an urban interest party with little focus on the issues and challenges facing rural communities.

Lali was first elected in 1991 in the Merritt-area riding of Yale-Lillooet and re-elected four times before his defeat in 2013 by Jackie Tegart, who now represents the Fraser-Nicola riding for BC United.

The 68-year-old ran unsuccessfully for the NDP in the Fraser-Nicola riding in 2017, despite former premier John Horgan asking him not to run.

Lali was seated in the legislature on Thursday when BC United Leader Kevin Falcon welcomed him to the party.

The statement says Lali likes BC United’s small business and rural development focus, and that he’s a friend and supporter of Falcon.

Trending Now

“I firmly believe that the best interests of resource-dependent, small-town rural B.C., and British Columbia in general, will be best served by a Kevin Falcon-led BC United government after the next election,” the statement said.

politicsBC politicsBC NDPMerrittKevin FalconBC UnitedFraser-NicolaFormer MLA switches sidesHarry LaliYale-Lillooet
© 2023 The Canadian Press

