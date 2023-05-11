Menu

Environment

Flood watch in effect for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 5:32 pm
Water levels are high on the Trent-Severn Waterway including at Lock 19 in Peterborough, Ont. as seen here on May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Water levels are high on the Trent-Severn Waterway including at Lock 19 in Peterborough, Ont. as seen here on May 11, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Recent rainfall and expected precipitation next week has prompted officials to issue a flood watch for the Trent-Severn Waterway for the Peterborough area.

On Thursday, Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for the waterway within its jurisdiction of  Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The authority says recent widespread rainfall has left water levels and flows high in the Haliburton Lakes/Reservoir Lakes area and the Otonabee Conservation watershed with the Otonabee River flowing “significantly above normal” for this time of year.

Although milder temperatures are expected over the next five days, which should help lower levels throughout the region, the authority notes next Tuesday to Saturday there is a chance of precipitation including possible thunderstorms. The authority says there remains a risk on the Trent-Severn Waterway for navigational levels.

“… until we reach that point, there is a risk that widespread and/or significant rainfall could reverse the downward movement of water levels/flows,” the authority stated. “Therefore, Otonabee Conservation is advising residents and businesses located along the TSW to be vigilant and cautious despite the current clear and warm weather.”

Otonabee Conservation says the high water levels and flows along with cold water temperatures make for dangerous conditions. Residents are advised to be extremely cautious on or near area lakes, rivers, streams, or creeks. Also, boat wakes during high water conditions can cause damage to shorelines.

The flood watch will remain in effect until May 19, unless updated earlier.

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

FloodingHeavy RainFlood watchTrent-Severn WaterwayOtonabee ConservationOtonabee RiverHigh Waterspring floodPeterborough flooding
