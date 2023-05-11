Flood watch in effect for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Recent rainfall and expected precipitation next week has prompted officials to issue a flood watch for the Trent-Severn Waterway for the Peterborough area.

On Thursday, Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for the waterway within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The authority says recent widespread rainfall has left water levels and flows high in the Haliburton Lakes/Reservoir Lakes area and the Otonabee Conservation watershed with the Otonabee River flowing “significantly above normal” for this time of year.

Flood watch has been updated for the Trent Severn Waterway within the Otonabee Region watershed. Residents & businesses on the TSW should be cautious despite the current clear and warm weather #ONflood Read our full flood watch update on our website:https://t.co/ybZlqlN0qz pic.twitter.com/w0vgp7oT6I — Otonabee Conservation (@OtonabeeC) May 11, 2023

Although milder temperatures are expected over the next five days, which should help lower levels throughout the region, the authority notes next Tuesday to Saturday there is a chance of precipitation including possible thunderstorms. The authority says there remains a risk on the Trent-Severn Waterway for navigational levels.

“… until we reach that point, there is a risk that widespread and/or significant rainfall could reverse the downward movement of water levels/flows,” the authority stated. “Therefore, Otonabee Conservation is advising residents and businesses located along the TSW to be vigilant and cautious despite the current clear and warm weather.”

Otonabee Conservation says the high water levels and flows along with cold water temperatures make for dangerous conditions. Residents are advised to be extremely cautious on or near area lakes, rivers, streams, or creeks. Also, boat wakes during high water conditions can cause damage to shorelines.

The flood watch will remain in effect until May 19, unless updated earlier.

Area water level information can be monitored online at: