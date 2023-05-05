Menu

Environment

Flood watch issued for Lake Ontario shoreline from Grafton to Bay of Quinte

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:04 pm
A flood watch has been issued for sections of Lake Ontario from Grafton, Ont., to Quinte West. View image in full screen
A flood watch has been issued for sections of Lake Ontario from Grafton, Ont., to Quinte West.
A flood watch has been issued for Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte shorelines from Grafton, Ont., to Quinte West.

On Friday, Lower Trent Conservation advised residents along the shoreline should be aware of the potential for erosion and flooding.

The conservation authority says Lake Ontario’s water levels have been “rapidly increasing” and will continue due to significant precipitation, high inflows from Lake Erie and spring flows from local waterbodies.

However, levels on Lake Ontario are not near the extreme highs reported in 2017 and in 2019.

Conservation Authority warns residents about high Lake Ontario water levels

“With the higher than average water level, surge-related flooding along the shoreline is possible with high onshore winds as well as increased potential for erosion damages from high waves,” the authority stated.

“Residents should be aware that high onshore winds can result in greater short-term fluctuations of water level. Coastal wetlands may become backwatered and flooding of low-lying shorelines is possible as a result.”

Lake Ontario typically reaches its seasonal high water level from May to June. Residents should expect further increases in water levels for at least the next month, the authority said.

Daily water level updates are available at www.LTC.on.ca. or by contacting Lower Trent Conservation at (613) 394-4829.

The flood watch will remain in effect until June 23.

