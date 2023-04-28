Flood watch issued for Peterborough area with heavy rainfall expected

Send this page to someone via email

Impending heavy rainfall has prompted conservation officials to issue a flood watch for the Peterborough area.

On Friday, Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for local watercourses along with the Trent-Severn Waterway, Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake and the Trent River to Hastings.

The conservation authority says a low-pressure system will bring 50 to 60 millimetres of rainfall Friday evening until Monday morning. Further rain is expected next week.

The flood watch will remain in effect until May 4.

“The forecasted rainfall will generate saturated ground conditions resulting in direct surface runoff into low-lying areas, wetlands, ditches, and all local watercourses,” said Neil MacFarlane, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

“Swelling rivers, streams, and creeks may result in flooding. Therefore, Otonabee Conservation advises that residents and businesses located in flood-prone areas be vigilant.”

The Otonabee Conservation’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

MacFarlane notes water levels in the Haliburton/Reservoir Lakes and the Kawartha Lakes are approaching full levels due to the past several weeks of sustained snow and ice melt and rainfall runoff.

As a result, the Trent-Severn Waterway’s expected water levels and flows will increase. Residents and businesses on the shores of the waterway, and anyone who has been impacted by high flows in the past, are advised to take necessary actions to protect and secure their property.

“In addition, Otonabee Conservation advises residents and visitors to be extremely cautious if travelling on area lakes and rivers,” said MacFarlane. “Boat traffic during high water conditions can cause damage to shorelines and to shoreline property with vessel wakes.”

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

Kawartha Conservation

Also on Friday, Kawartha Conservation issued a watershed conditions statement for the upcoming weekend due to the expected heavy rainfall.

The statement will be in effect until May 3 for the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

“Widespread flooding is not anticipated, however water levels and flows in watercourses across the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction will rise, resulting in higher volume and faster flowing water due to the extended period of precipitation,” the authority stated.

Kawartha Conservation notes the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry monitors northern tributaries, such as the Burnt and Gull rivers. Residents along these two rivers are requested to direct any questions concerning water levels to the MNRF Minden Area office at 705-286-5207 or refer to the messages issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

Additional information from the TSW is available on the Water Management InfoNet web page.

If you are aware of or have concerns about flooding, call Kawartha Conservation at 705-328-2271 or 705-344-0155 after hours.