‘Days of our Lives’ star Diedre Hall reminisces on her 5,000-episode career

For soap opera mainstay Deidre Hall, it’s a milestone she didn’t see coming – this week she celebrates her 5,000th episode of Days of our Lives.

“When you sign a contract to start on any daytime show it’s only 13 weeks of a contract,” she told Global News, reminiscing on her career.

“I got past 13 weeks … and then we went to a 26-week cycle and then we went to a year cycle. I still have moments where I pull into the studio and think, ‘Is the key card going to work?'”

For 47 years (with a couple of brief breaks) she’s been entertaining fans as Dr. Marlena Evans on Days. In the role, she’s faced demonic possession not once, but twice, has been presumed dead multiple times, endured kidnappings and abductions, been framed for murder and fallen in and out of love with various characters.

To say it’s been a wild ride is an understatement.

Global News’ Michelle Butterfield sat down with Hall over Zoom to talk about her major career milestone, the infamous possessions, the enduring legacy of daytime television and the advice she’d give to her younger self.

