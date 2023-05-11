Menu

Canada

Grocery rebate rollout: Here’s who will get the one-time payment and when

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 4:37 pm
$2.5 billion in spending for a so-called 'grocery rebate' in 2023 federal budget
WATCH: What you need to know about the new "grocery rebate." – Mar 28, 2023
Canadians will receive the one-time grocery rebate as early as July 5, the federal government said Thursday.

In a statement, the government said the grocery rebate will be delivered to eligible Canadians on that date, by direct deposit or cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency.

The rebate will be up to $467 for eligible couples with two children, $234 for single Canadians without children, and $225 for seniors, on average.

The announcement came as Bill C-46, the Cost of Living Act, which allows the rebate, received Royal Assent on Thursday. The legislation also includes a $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to reduce backlogs and wait times, the statement said.

How to avoid a grocery rebate scam targeting Canadians?

The grocery rebate was introduced in the 2023 federal budget as a way to compensate Canadians for higher grocery prices due to inflation, though the rebate can be spent on anything.

“It is excellent news for Canadians that Bill C-46 received Royal Assent today, following unanimous approval by the House of Commons just a few weeks ago,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

The rebate will be issued automatically to about 11 million Canadians whose household income is $38,000 or less, and individuals who make $32,000 or less.

There is no need to apply for the grocery rebate, which will be delivered along with the July GST Credit payment. However, to receive the payment it is required that recipients have filed their 2021 tax return.

