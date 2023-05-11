B.C. braces for unseasonably hot weather as fire and flooding risks loom

Send this page to someone via email

Unseasonably hot weather is forecast for most parts of B.C. this weekend and everyone is being encouraged to stay informed about any potential risks that come with hot weather.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said temperatures between 35 and 38 C are possible in the Thompson-Nicola region over the weekend and into early next week.

Gordon said the temperatures will break former daily record highs.

However, the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome in June 2021.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of northern B.C. and the Interior, east and inland Vancouver Island, greater Victoria, the Central Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Whistler and Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Southern Gulf Islands and the North Coast.

“While the warmer temperatures will be welcomed by many people who are looking to venture outdoors and explore our beautiful province, it does elevate some of our seasonal risks, such as floods, wildfires and heat,” Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness said in a statement on Thursday.

“I urge people (to) take full advantage of the beautiful weather ahead, but to stay informed about potential risks and take precautions to ensure your safety and well-being.”

The River Forecast Centre has updated flood warning and advisory notifications specifically for the Interior through to next week due to rapid snowmelt.

According to the centre, the biggest areas of concern will be the Fraser River from Prince George through the Fraser Canyon, Cariboo Mountains, North Thompson, South Thompson, Shuswap, Similkameen, Kootenay and Skeena regions.

People should avoid river banks due to the risk of them being unstable.

As of Thursday, there were 45 active wildfires in the province, with three wildfires of note in the Prince George area.

Data from the provincial government says this is normal for this time of year compared to the 20-year average, though the number of hectares burned so far is four times higher than normal due to the three wildfires of note in northeastern B.C.

“Members of the BC Wildfire Service, the River Forecast Centre and others are working hard to keep people safe,” Bruce Ralston, minister of forests said in a statement.

“I encourage everyone to remain vigilant to the risks that may affect them and to take all recommended precautions, such as a household plan and grab-and-go bags.”

The weather may pose some risk to human health, and officials are urging everyone to listen to alerts and warnings, stay hydrated, seek out shade and avoid exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours.

“It is equally important to check on vulnerable individuals, such as our neighbours, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.