Video released as police seek info on hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe College student

Send this page to someone via email

Video surveillance footage shows a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last year as police in London, Ont., continue to appeal for information that could lead to the identification of its occupants.

The victim, Jibin Benoy, 29, was biking home from a late work shift at a downtown restaurant on Sept. 18, 2022, when he was struck on Hamilton Road just east of Adelaide Street. Benoy was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Originally from Kerala, India, Benoy came to London to study operations management at Fanshawe College and had plans of making a life in Canada with his wife who was still back home, his boss previously told Global News.

View image in full screen A photo of the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run against Jibin Benoy, 29. London Police Service / Twitter

Prior to the collision, the vehicle was seen on Richmond Street. In an update on Thursday, police said investigators believe there were three or four people inside the car at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also released video footage “in hopes that the public can help identify the car and driver.”

“There’s always a concern that the vehicle may not be in the city anymore,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

“Somebody out there knows something. We are confident that somebody has information and that hopefully by seeing the video, seeing the images again, that they come forward and they share that information with us.”

The 30-second clip shows the vehicle turning a corner and going through an intersection and ends with still photographs of the car.

Police have described the vehicle as a blue-coloured sedan with damage to the passenger side windshield and bumper. Previously, police said the vehicle may have had the damage repaired and that it was equipped with a loud exhaust system.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A photo was released in December 2022 by police as officers continue to investigate the September 2022 death of Jibin Benoy. London Police Service

– with files from Global News’ Amy Simon and Matthew Trevithick