Hamilton Tiger-Cats add Milanovich, Reinebold to coaching staff for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A three-time Grey Cup winner and a 39-year football veteran are just some of the key personnel making up the Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff for 2023.

The latest edition of the Ticats’ on-field brain trust includes seven returning from the 2022 season and six coaches back for their fourth straight season.

Scott Milanovich will bring his 20 years of professional football coaching experience to the Ticats this coming season, as the former quarterback makes his way back to the Canadian Football League after a recent stint with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Story continues below advertisement

The former CFL head coach and current quarterbacks coach was a part of three championship teams between 2009 and 2012, including a Grey Cup in his first stint as the boss of the Toronto Argonauts in 2012.

He picked up CFL Coach of the Year in 2012 and now reunites with former Argos coaching compatriot and Ticats chief Orlondo Steinauer.

Steinauer worked under Milanovich that season as Toronto’s defensive backs coach.

Meanwhile, Jeff Reinebold returns for his third stint with the Cats, marking his 39th year in pro football, including 22 seasons coaching and 17 in the CFL. He will be the special teams co-ordinator.

Reinebold spent last year as the director of player development at the University of Hawaii. His CFL resume includes time in Edmonton, B.C. and Montreal and with the short-lived Las Vegas Posse in 1994.

In addition to the CFL, he’s coached in the NCAA and NFL Europe.

Assistants Tommy Condell and Mark Washington are back for a fourth year under Steinauer, having served the last three seasons with the Ticats.

Condell remains as offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Washington will oversee the defence and defensive backs.