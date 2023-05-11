Haliburton Highlands OPP investigate females being followed or approached

OPP are investigating two separate incidents in which females have reported being followed or approached by unknown males in Haliburton County.

In the first incident, a female reported that around 4 p.m. on April 25, she was driving from Haliburton to Minden and was being followed by a gold-coloured cube van. Police say the female went to the Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment as a place of safety at which point the van left the area.

No description of the van driver was obtained in this incident.

In another incident, a female reported that on May 9, around 1:30 p.m., she was walking in Haliburton when a white pickup truck approached her. The woman says the driver asked if she wanted to make some money. He exited the vehicle and followed the complainant on foot for a brief period. Police say he was wearing a dirty grey tracksuit.

“The Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate these incidents and remind all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times,” OPP said. “Call the police to report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information on either incident can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.