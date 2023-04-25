Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. mall manager warns young women being followed, videotaped

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 6:17 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they've dealt with one reported incident of young women being followed or videotaped at Lindsay Square mall. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they've dealt with one reported incident of young women being followed or videotaped at Lindsay Square mall. Google Streetview 2022
A mall manager in Lindsay, Ont., is issuing a warning to its tenants about reports of young women being followed and videotaped in the area.

Global News has obtained a letter issued to tenants by Lindsay Square mall manager Iris Wagg on April 21. She states there has been a “drastic” increase of incidents involving young women being followed or videotaped in the area.

Read more: Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart

“There has been numerous occurrences, of this happening at our shopping centre,” stated Wagg. “To ensure every ones (sic) safety, please use the buddy system when walking to your vehicle.”

Wagg also advises tenants to call security immediately if a customer notifies they are being followed. Security can also assist tenants to their vehicles, if requested.

On Tuesday, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service says it’s aware of the letter and that to date it has received one report on an incident “of this nature.” No details were provided.

A copy of a letter issued to tenants at Lindsay Square mall in Lindsay, Ont. View image in full screen
A copy of a letter issued to tenants at Lindsay Square mall in Lindsay, Ont. Submitted to Global News Peterborough

“It was reported as suspicious, with nothing indicating that the complainant was being targeted,” stated Insp. Kirk Robertson.

Robertson says residents are reminded to always be alert of their surroundings and other people in the area and to call 911 to have officers attend an area if you feel threatened.

Anyone that may have been involved in an incident at Lindsay Square or in the area is asked to call police directly at 705-324-5252.

