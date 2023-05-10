Neighbourhood too noisy? Vancouver seeks feedback for update to noise bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

Do you think your neighbourhood is too noisy?

If the answer is yes and you live or work in Vancouver, now’s your chance to sound off about it.

The city says it’s conducting an “extensive review” with the aim of modernizing its Noise Control Bylaw, and is seeking public feedback from people who live, work, play or own businesses in Vancouver.

“The City supports protecting the public’s right to enjoy public spaces without unreasonable noise nuisances, while also supporting economic and cultural activity and growth,” the city said in a Wednesday news release.

In the first phase of its review, the city says it will focus on updating the bylaw to make it easier to understand, improve its processes for responding to noise complaints, and create new education resources about noise regulations.

The city has launched an online survey, and is asking people to weigh in on its current approach to regulating noise and on possible improvements to the regulations.

Staff will process the responses and return to council with recommendations next fall.

The online noise survey closes at midnight on May 30.