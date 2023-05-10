City of Regina sets traps to monitor adult mosquitoes as temperatures rise

Send this page to someone via email

Warmer temperatures and water make for a perfect breeding ground for unwanted mosquitoes. Those thirsty blood-suckers can put a damper on anyone’s day.

That is why the City of Regina is getting an early start on tracking their numbers by starting the annual mosquito control program to battle and reduce the number of the buzzing pests.

“We are going to be running our crew seven days a week for the next 125 days. We are basically rigged till the end of August,” said Russell Eirich, the City’s opens space services manager.

“Right now, our trap count is one mosquito trapped in the whole city of Regina … our record count for this week is seven mosquitoes so we are still well below that.”

The City set up 12 traps across the metropolitan area to monitor mosquitoes in six various monitoring sites and will have a weekly report to review the progress.

“Sampling and treating bodies of water in and around the city where mosquito larvae can be found is the best way to prevent, treat and control mosquitoes,” the City stated. “City crews apply an organic product called Vectobac directly to bodies of water like ponds, ditches or large puddles.”

The product is deemed as safe for birds and aquatic life, but it kills mosquito larvae within 24 hours.

“Keeping the blood suckers at bay will help make the most of the summer months,” the City stated. “It takes just a cup of water to breed hundreds of mosquitoes. Residents can help reduce the mosquito population by removing standing water in their yard.”

The City urges residents to help reduce the number of mosquitoes by dumping any standing water on your property.

The weekly report can be viewed on the City of Regina’s website.