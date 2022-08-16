Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Latest data shows mosquito numbers ‘above average’ in Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:00 pm
The newest information from the City of Regina shows that mosquito counts are above the average for this time of year, but significantly lower than record highs. View image in full screen
The newest information from the City of Regina shows that mosquito counts are above the average for this time of year, but significantly lower than record highs. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

There sure has been a lot of buzzing this summer around Regina.

Rainfall in recent weeks has contributed to higher mosquito numbers in the Queen City, according to the most recent data collected by the City of Regina.

The City says they are seeing an average of 167 mosquitoes per trap per night this week.

Read more: More mosquitoes? Why Canadians could be seeing an uptick this summer and beyond

It’s above the usual average for this time of year of 43 mosquitoes per trap.

Russell Eirich, the City’s manager of open space services, explained that while it’s a significant jump, it’s not unexpected.

“We had a fair bit of rain in the later period of July and we have seen overnight rain storms move through in August, so it’s not a surprise,” said Eirich during a media availability on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the amount of precipitation the city has seen this summer, Eirich anticipates the increase won’t last for long.

“I expect the numbers to go down. We’re probably peaking right about now. We should probably see (those numbers) decline and we are going to keep our mosquito program right until the middle of September like we do every year,” he added.

Read more: Regina mosquito population on the rise after recent rainfall

For residents worried about the above average numbers, Eirich said it could be worse.

“Our record count for this particular week is 1,719 mosquitoes per trap in 1993, so it’s 10 per cent of what it could be,” said Eirich. “In 2019, we were averaging about 350 mosquitoes per trap.”

He noted that city crews are still out seven days a week in order to help control the mosquito population as best as they can.

As for wasp numbers in the city, Eirich said what they are currently seeing is normal for this time of year.

He anticipates wasps will increase more in activity leading up to the Labour Day weekend.

Click to play video: 'Putting fact to mosquito myths' Putting fact to mosquito myths
Putting fact to mosquito myths – Jul 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagyqr tagMosquitoes tagMosquito taginsects tagWasps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers