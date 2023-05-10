Brandon police charge man with impersonating officer

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.
They say the man told two Brandon businesses this week he was an officer from Winnipeg and wanted to look at their surveillance video.
Police allege the man was attempting to get information on an ex-girlfriend and had been trying to contact her daily, despite being the subject of a no-contact order.
A 31-year-old Brandon man has been charged with impersonating an officer, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with a release order.
