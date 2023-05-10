Brandon police charge man with impersonating officer

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.

They say the man told two Brandon businesses this week he was an officer from Winnipeg and wanted to look at their surveillance video.

On Tuesday May 9, police arrested suspects for a variety of offences including Assault Peace Officer and B&E, Impersonate Police Officer and Criminal Harassment. Here's your daily media release…https://t.co/O6GiqwEgnY #BDNMB pic.twitter.com/bE3iJxe0uC — Brandon Police Service (@BrandonPolice) May 10, 2023

Police allege the man was attempting to get information on an ex-girlfriend and had been trying to contact her daily, despite being the subject of a no-contact order.

A 31-year-old Brandon man has been charged with impersonating an officer, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with a release order.