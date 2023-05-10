Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon police charge man with impersonating officer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 2:36 pm
A Brandon police officer. View image in full screen
A Brandon police officer. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with impersonating a police officer.

They say the man told two Brandon businesses this week he was an officer from Winnipeg and wanted to look at their surveillance video.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the man was attempting to get information on an ex-girlfriend and had been trying to contact her daily, despite being the subject of a no-contact order.

Trending Now

A 31-year-old Brandon man has been charged with impersonating an officer, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with a release order.

Click to play video: 'Brandon bylaw officer charged with allegedly pocketing animal control fees'
Brandon bylaw officer charged with allegedly pocketing animal control fees

 

More on Crime
crime in ManitobaBrandon Policeman chargedBrandon Police Serviceimpersonating policeimpersonating an officercrime in Brandon
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers