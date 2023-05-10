‘Not fair:’ Langley township doesn’t want to share the RCMP with Langley city anymore

Send this page to someone via email

After years of sharing one with their neighbouring namesake city, the Township of Langley’s leaders have declared they want their own RCMP detachment.

Two separate detachments — one each for the city and township — would better serve the needs of the “large and fast-growing municipality,” the township said in a Wednesday news release.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from residents that they want to see improved policing in the Township of Langley,” said Mayor Eric Woodward in the release.

“We are investing in public safety and the City of Langley is not. It is not fair to Township of Langley residents and taxpayers to have to subsidize policing in another municipality. We need to make a change.”

5:11 RCMP recruitment and retention concerns

The Township of Langley has nearly 150,000 residents and a land mass of 316 square kilometres. The City of Langley has roughly 29,000 residents and a territory of 10 square kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2009, the township said it has funded 33 new police officers for the force, and plans to pay for another 10 over the next four years.

It claims the City of Langley has only put up the funds for one new officer.

In its Wednesday release, the township said it’s one of the largest municipalities in B.C. without a police force that exclusively serves its residents.

“The Langley RCMP are tasked with policing a large geographical area with varying and competing priorities,” Coun. Barb Martens said in the release.

“Deintegration of police services will result in faster police responses, policing tailored to the Township of Langley and a prioritizing of our needs.”

2:26 RCMP advisory report shows staffing concerns

The township’s mayor and council have been mulling having their own RCMP detachment since late last year. They voted to explore the idea in December, with Woodward stating at the time that the “the cost to us, the disruption to us,” would be minimal since most of the Langley RCMP’s buildings are already in the township.

Story continues below advertisement

In December, the City of Langley’s mayor, Nathan Pachal, was hesitant about the split, citing logistics as a possible hurdle.

“I think one of the things that we need to be cognizant of is the cost,” Pachal said in December.

“It’s been beneficial for both city and Langley businesses and residents. I think it’s resulted in an effective delivery of police services, probably for a lower cost than if we did it on our own.”

11:50 Extended Interview: BC Solicitor General gives perspective on Surrey policing situation

The township’s recent vote in favour of having its own RCMP detachment comes as B.C. grapples with a provincewide recruiting challenge and a shortage of officers in many regions.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth cited those concerns when he released a provincial recommendation urging nearby Surrey to adopt its own municipal police force, rather than bring the RCMP back as the police of jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement

The vote also comes about a year after an all-party committee reviewing B.C.’s Police Act recommended the province end its policing agreement with the RCMP and replace it with a single, provincial B.C. police service.

Global News has reached out to the Township of Langley, the City of Langley, and Farnworth for comment on this story.

More to come