Langley Township considers new separate RCMP detachment

Langley Township’s council voted on Monday to explore separating the RCMP from the shared force between the township and Langley City.

The motion, which passed Monday, does not commit to the move but will allow staff to look at potential costs and procedures.

The idea has the support of Langley Township’s mayor, Eric Woodward.

“I think it will potentially benefit both municipalities in the long run,” Woodward said.

“In the short run, it benefits the Township of Langley to consider this because the detachment buildings are mostly located in the township. The cost to us, the disruption to us, is very minimal.”

He continued, “We’re growing so rapidly compared to our neighbour — we need the space.”

Langley City’s mayor, Nathan Pachal, is a bit more hesitant regarding the change, citing logistics as a possible hurdle.

“I think one of the things that we need to be cognizant of is the cost,” Pachal said.

“A dollar for a dollar doesn’t make sense to be together or apart, given the same level of service.”

It’s been beneficial for both city and Langley businesses and residents. I think it’s resulted in an effective delivery of police services, probably for a lower cost than if we did it on our own.”

A report will be done on the possible transition, but it is yet to be determined when that report will be finished and presented.