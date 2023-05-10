Ontario police arrest man who allegedly attempted to cross border in stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario police arrested a man they say attempted to cross the Canada-U.S. border in a stolen vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from the Thunder Bay detachment were contacted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday by officers from the Canada Border Services Agency about a person attempting to cross Pigeon River Border Crossing in a stolen vehicle.

The border crossing connects Minnesota and Ontario.

The OPP said additional investigating determined that the man was in possession of fraudulent identity documents.

Thirty-four-year-old Sainte-Therese, Quebec resident Kevin Pimpare has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, and obstructing a peace officer.

Pimpare was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear court at a later date, the OPP said.