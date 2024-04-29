Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Saskatoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, was wanted for second-degree murder.
Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, was wanted for second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was wanted for a March 19 homicide in Winnipeg has been arrested in Saskatoon.

Winnipeg police said Dyson Sumner, 28, was arrested last week with the help of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Sumner has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Murdo Baker, 24, at a Main Street apartment.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the accused and victim were socializing with a group of people when an argument arose, leading to the shooting and Sumner fleeing the city.

Sumner was also the subject of warrants for weapons possession and failing to comply with release conditions. He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Homicide suspect charged with second-degree murder'
Homicide suspect charged with second-degree murder
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices