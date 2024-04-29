Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was wanted for a March 19 homicide in Winnipeg has been arrested in Saskatoon.

Winnipeg police said Dyson Sumner, 28, was arrested last week with the help of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Sumner has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Murdo Baker, 24, at a Main Street apartment.

According to police, the accused and victim were socializing with a group of people when an argument arose, leading to the shooting and Sumner fleeing the city.

Sumner was also the subject of warrants for weapons possession and failing to comply with release conditions. He remains in custody.