Winnipeg police investigate homicide after man shot on Flora Avenue

Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot.

Friday night, officers were told a man had been shot in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

The 28-year-old man from God’s Lake Narrows First Nation was found in a home nearby, police said, and was given emergency medical care before being taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said he later died.

Authorities ask those with information, including witnesses or those with footage caught on security cameras, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.