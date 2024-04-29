Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide after man shot on Flora Avenue

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot.

Friday night, officers were told a man had been shot in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

The 28-year-old man from God’s Lake Narrows First Nation was found in a home nearby, police said, and was given emergency medical care before being taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Authorities ask those with information, including witnesses or those with footage caught on security cameras, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: '‘A profound effect’ on remote Manitoba community: Charges laid in 2021 double homicide'
‘A profound effect’ on remote Manitoba community: Charges laid in 2021 double homicide
