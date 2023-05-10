Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Calgary daycare workers charged with assault after parents find marks on child

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:13 pm
File photo of the since-closed Kidzee Early Learning &; Child Care centre in northeast Calgary . View image in full screen
File photo of the since-closed Kidzee Early Learning &; Child Care centre in northeast Calgary . Mike Hills/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two employees of a now-closed daycare centre in northeast Calgary face assault charges following a police investigation into suspected abuse.

The parents of a 12-month-old child reported marks they found on their child to police in December 2022.

According to police officials, the CPS child at risk response team’s investigation led to the cancellation of the license of Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare, located at 11100 11th St. N.E., due to “the serious risk to the safety and development of children.”

On April 27, two former employees of the facility — 29-year-old Rita Niure and 31-year-old Mursal Akbari — were arrested. Each were charged with one count of assault.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Second child rescued in sex abuse case; Edmonton dad arrested and Sherwood Park mom facing more charges'
Second child rescued in sex abuse case; Edmonton dad arrested and Sherwood Park mom facing more charges
Advertisement
Related News
Child AbuseKidzeeKidzee Early LearningCalgary daycare assault chargesCalgary daycare assault investigationdaycare assault investigationdaycare workers assault chargesdaycare workers charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers