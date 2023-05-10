Former Calgary daycare workers charged with assault after parents find marks on child

Send this page to someone via email

Two employees of a now-closed daycare centre in northeast Calgary face assault charges following a police investigation into suspected abuse.

The parents of a 12-month-old child reported marks they found on their child to police in December 2022.

According to police officials, the CPS child at risk response team’s investigation led to the cancellation of the license of Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare, located at 11100 11th St. N.E., due to “the serious risk to the safety and development of children.”

On April 27, two former employees of the facility — 29-year-old Rita Niure and 31-year-old Mursal Akbari — were arrested. Each were charged with one count of assault.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

