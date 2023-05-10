Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in Victoria Park incident that left officer injured: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:19 pm
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Victoria Park in Kitchener at the end of April.

Police say that at around 11:30 a.m., 40 people had gathered at the gate the City of Kitchener had established in front of the Roland Street Bridge to limit access to Roos Island.

The city announced it was putting up the gate as a homeless encampment on the island was said to be winding down with just a few people remaining.

With dozens of people there, police say three of them made their way onto the bridge which accessed the island despite the gate being in place.

Police say an officer was injured during the incident.

According to a release, a 43-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including forcible entry, assaulting a peace officer, and mischief.

