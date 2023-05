See more sharing options

Rookie camp begins for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the 2023 season kicks off.

The team’s rookies begin their road to improvement Wednesday at the University of Saskatchewan’s Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

Practices run until Friday, with the main camp for the veteran players opening up on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the rookie camp roster:

View image in full screen The Saskatchewan Roughriders 2023 rookie roster. Saskatchewan Roughriders