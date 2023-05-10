Menu

Crime

More charges for former Burlington teacher accused of sex assaults dating back 40 years

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:08 pm
Police said they received reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News
Halton police have laid more charges against a former Burlington, Ont., teacher in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back some 40 years.

Investigators say a third victim has come forward with allegations tied to incidents between 1983 and 1987 at Pineland Public School and at the residence of the accused.

The new charges include three sex assault offences and an act of gross indecency.

The first of the incidents, also connected to Pineland Public School, was brought to light when a man came forward in June of 2022.

He accused the teacher, now 85 years old, of a sex assault while he was enrolled in Grade 8 during the 1982-83 school year.

In February 2023, a second man notified Halton police’s child abuse and sexual assault unit of similar circumstances while in the same grade at the same school the following year.

The retired teacher, identified in a Halton police release, is already facing a pair of charges tied to those sex assaults, say police.

A spokesperson for the Halton District School Board told Global News the accused has not been employed with the board since 1994.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

