Police charge former Burlington teacher for alleged sex assaults dating back 40 years

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halton police have laid charges in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back 40 years involving a Burlington, Ont., teacher.

Investigators say two victims have come forward in recent times with accusations against a former elementary educator, now 85 years old.

The first of the alleged assaults, connected to Pineland Public School, was brought to light when a man came forward in June of 2022.

He implicated the teacher in an alleged sex assault while he was enrolled in Grade 8 during the 1982-83 school year.

In February 2023, a second man notified Halton police’s child abuse and sexual assault unit of similar circumstances while in the same grade at the same school the following year.

Story continues below advertisement

The retired elementary teacher is facing a pair of charges tied to the sex assaults, say police.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.