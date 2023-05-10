Life-threatening stabbing at Marlborough Station in Calgary

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One suspect is in custody Wednesday morning after a man was stabbed at the Marlborough C-Train station.

Calgary police confirm officers were called at around 4 a.m. and the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trains were not stopping at Marlborough Station and police said it would be closed for some time.

Shuttles were running and Calgary police said the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.