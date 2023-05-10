Menu

Crime

Life-threatening stabbing at Marlborough Station in Calgary

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 10:09 am
One man rushed to hospital in life threatening condition after stabbing at Marlborough C-train station. View image in full screen
One man rushed to hospital in life threatening condition after stabbing at Marlborough C-train station.
One suspect is in custody Wednesday morning after a man was stabbed at the Marlborough C-Train station.

Calgary police confirm officers were called at around 4 a.m. and the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trains were not stopping at Marlborough Station and police said it would be closed for some time.

Shuttles were running and Calgary police said the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Brawl at CTrain station raises more concerns over transit safety'
Brawl at CTrain station raises more concerns over transit safety
