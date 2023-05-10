Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order lifted for Evansburg, areas around Wildwood

Send this page to someone via email

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the evacuation order was lifted for more sections of Yellowhead County, Alta., meaning some people who’ve been out of their homes for close to 10 days were allowed home.

The evacuation order was lifted on May 10 for the hamlet of Evansburg and the rural areas east, north and south of Wildwood.

“The wildfire risk has been reduced thanks to firefighting efforts and the shift in weather,” the county said in a post on Facebook.

Returning residents are being asked to stagger their re-entry if possible.

However, the hamlet of Wildwood, Lobstick Resort, Hansonville and Highway 16, and areas south of Highway 16 from Range Road 81 to Reno Road, as well as Highway 16A to Range Road 75, are still under evacuation order. Residents in this area are not allowed home Wednesday but re-entry is being planned for “later this week,” county officials said Wednesday.

Assessments are being done of property and structure damage and loss in the Hamlet of Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville.

View image in full screen Evacuation order lifted for Evansburg, Alta., on May 10, 2023. Courtesy: Facebook/Yellowhead County

Evacuees and residents can contact 1-833-334-4630 for more assistance or visit the reception centre at the Edson and District Leisure Centre.

Officials Tuesday stressed that there are still wildfires in the area and people returning must remain alert and prepared for any potential changes.

Alberta Wildfire data shows several fires burning in and around the Yellowhead County region.

Three wildfires make up the Deep Creek Complex fire, which is burning a total of about 17,500 hectares near Evansburg, Entwistle, Wildwood, Hansonville and Shining Bank. They are all classified as out of control.

An incident management team, firefighters, helicopters and heavy equipment are working on this fire and air tankers are available if required, Alberta Wildfire said.

The county also hired its own helicopter for water bucketing.

1:39 Evansburg mandatory evacuation order being lifted Wednesday — will it stay that way?

Dozens of properties in Yellowhead County have been destroyed by wildfires burning in the region west of Edmonton.

They are among the 81 wildfires burning across Alberta, 24 of which were listed as out of control Wednesday.

“The firefighters in Yellowhead County? Very resilient. Very tired. Very, very tired,” Albert Bahri, Yellowhead County fire chief, said on Monday.

He said crews have been doing whatever they can to protect people, homes and property by using wet guards, sprinkler protection and by triaging.

“From our perspective, we try to save everything.”

View image in full screen Jardine family farm in Entwistle, Alta., burned in wildfire on April 29, 2023. Supplied: Bevan Ayotte

He said when the two wildfires — one that started a week ago Saturday and another that crossed the Pembina River from Parkland County — joined, “there was no way to stop it.”

“It rolled through communities and homes, the bush line that was there. We fought what we could fight and had our sprinkler protection up on what we could sprinkler at the time,” Bahri said.

“We did save homes. The fire went right over the top of homes and those homes are still there. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We did save homes. The fire went right over the top of homes and those homes are still there.

“If it gets up into the trees, they’re dry as well. It just takes off. We had crown fires that were 200 feet in the air that were rolling over the top of homes. Our firefighters were at risk the entire time.”

2:01 Hundreds of Edson evacuees camping in Hinton parking lot

The so-called Pembina Wildfire Complex includes four fires combined, burning west of Lodgepole, northwest of Brazeau Dam and 14 kilometres southeast of Edson. Together, they are burning nearly 80,000 hectares — roughly the size of New York City.

This fire is also considered out of control. It’s being fought by firefighters, helicopters and heavy equipment and air tankers are available. It’s being organized by an incident management team from B.C.

4:57 Alberta wildfires: Some Yellowhead County, Entwistle and Edson evacuees returning home

Evansburg and people who live around Wildwood (but not in it) who are returning are being asked to check their utilities when they arrive.

In Evansburg, ATCO Gas crews will be going door to door to restore gas service to each home. If residents are home, crews will assist with relighting appliances. If residents are not home, gas will be turned back on and homeowners can relight appliances on their own. The number for ATCO Gas is 310-5678.

Services like grocery services and gas stations will reopen as soon as possible, but residents are told to be prepared for a reduction in service until staff are in place.

Planning is currently underway to resume municipal services like garbage collection, the county said.

Fire bans are in place across the county and the Edson Forest Area and in the town of Edson.

2:02 Rural Yellowhead County residents say they were left to fight wildfires themselves: ‘All of it is gone’

On Tuesday, the mayor of Yellowhead County called for Alberta’s political parties to postpone the provincial election and focus on the wildfires.

“When this fire situation started, this whole entire county was tinder dry,” Wade Williams said.

“With this election going on, it took us five days of fighting and arguing just to get a fire and OHV (off-highway vehicle) ban put on in this county.

“Over and above that, it took a few days for the province to declare a state of emergency.”

A provincewide state of emergency was declared Saturday evening.

“This election is nothing but a distraction at this point when we, Albertans, need every government official to roll up their sleeves and fight for this province before we don’t have a province to come back to.”

3:07 Alberta wildfires: 24K Albertans affected by evacuation orders

The province clarified its financial support for Albertans affected by wildfire evacuation orders, saying that anyone who’s been forced out for seven days or more total — not consecutive — qualifies for support.

Adults who have been evacuated for at least seven days will receive $1,250 from the province, and an additional $500 for children under 18.

People can apply online, and, if eligible, will receive funding via e-transfer.